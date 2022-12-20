Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez has shown "real character and personality" to turn his career around and ultimately clinch the Golden Glove for the best goalkeeper at the World Cup.

That's according to former England centre-back Matthew Upson, who told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club that Martinez's performances in Qatar were extraordinary.

"Something does not add up when you look both at his career and then at just how good he is," said Upson. "Look at the way he moves his feet and his athleticism when he's saving penalties.

"He has this unsettling look as if to say, 'why are you even bothering taking this penalty?'

"And as a taker you do not know what he is going to do."

Ex-Manchester City full-back Nedum Onuoha agreed, saying the Argentina keeper deserves huge credit for how far he has progressed.

He said: "To be at Arsenal for all those years without getting in the team and only make his international debut last year - it goes to show for people in the system that you never know what lies ahead.

"For him, the opportunity came, he took it with both hands and his save at the end from Randal Kolo Muani was the moment that defined the game."

