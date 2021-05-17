"Burnley might be safe but they had a very bad day at the office. I've gone on record as saying they have the most honest bunch of players in the league but they couldn't cope with Leeds' sheer running power at this stage of the season.

"The player at the heart of some glorious football for Leeds was Kalvin Phillips.

"A beautiful striker of the ball, always looking to play forward and totally unselfish.

"I've likened his game to that of Manchester United legend Bryan Robson, which might have been a stretch, but he's definitely a Jordan Henderson.

"If Phillips goes on to have the career either of those players have had, he will have done extremely well."

