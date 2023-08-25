T﻿ransfer news: Fulham begin Dier talks

Gossip column graphic

Fulham have made an inquiry about signing 29-year-old centre-back Eric Dier from Tottenham, after he was omitted from Ange Postecoglou's squad for their first two Premier League games. (Sky Sports)

The Cottagers are also keen on Atalanta's 32-year-old Colombia forward Duvan Zapata, after striker Aleksandar Mitrovic sealed a move to Al Hilal earlier this summer. (Mail)

Bayern Munich's interest in Fulham defender Kenny Tete has led to the Cottagers looking at AZ Alkmaar's 23-year-old Japan full-back Yukinari Sugawara as a replacement. (Mail)

