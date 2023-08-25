Fulham have made an inquiry about signing 29-year-old centre-back Eric Dier from Tottenham, after he was omitted from Ange Postecoglou's squad for their first two Premier League games. (Sky Sports), external

The Cottagers are also keen on Atalanta's 32-year-old Colombia forward Duvan Zapata, after striker Aleksandar Mitrovic sealed a move to Al Hilal earlier this summer. (Mail), external

Bayern Munich's interest in Fulham defender Kenny Tete has led to the Cottagers looking at AZ Alkmaar's 23-year-old Japan full-back Yukinari Sugawara as a replacement. (Mail), external

