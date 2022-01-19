Leicester 2-3 Tottenham: Rodgers reaction

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, speaking to BBC MOTD: "We had 93 minutes of really good work against a really good side, with top players at the top end of the field. We had to fight all the way through the game. We had moments of quality and resilience.

"We are disappointed to concede the equaliser. If we win a couple of duels the game is over. But we didn't. You then have to take your point. So to lose the game, it is all on us. We can have no complaints. We gift-wrapped three goals and presented them the three points.

"You have to see it through. We have a header that we have to win in a key area of the pitch. From that, everyone else is in covering positions. Doherty makes a great run and they get the equaliser. But you have to take your point and move on. We make the wrong choice and one pass and Bergwijn is in to finish it really well. We didn't deserve to lose it but we have to learn. They won the game on our mistakes.

"James [Justin] got a great reaction from the supporters which will give him confidence. You could see his energy and defending. It is brilliant to have him back. He is a very important player for us."