'Lampard feels he can reignite Alli's spark'

A change of scenery could be what Dele Alli needs to get his career back on track, says the BBC's chief football writer Phil McNulty.

The Toffees are close to completing a permanent move for the Tottenham midfielder for a fee that could rise to £40m.

Speaking on the Football News Show on BBC iPlayer, he said: "We’re just waiting for the final touches. This is very much tied in with Frank Lampard’s arrival.

"He has earmarked a few players for the board to get him and clearly Dele Alli is one of those. It’s an interesting deal. It’s structured very much on appearances.

"We understand it will be £10m after 20 appearances and then potentially up to £40m, and there are a lot of clauses in that so I’m not sure Everton will end up paying anywhere near that.

"It’s a chance for Dele Alli to get his career going and it’s a chance for Frank Lampard to bring a player who we know has a great ability into his squad."

When asked how much of an impact Alli can have at Goodison Park, McNulty said: "If you get the Dele Alli who was a key part of England’s World Cup campaign, when they reached the semi-finals in 2018, and one who starred for Tottenham in the Champions League under Mauricio Pochettino, then Everton are getting an outstanding player.

"What we don’t know is can they revive the player who is career has gone off the rails. He’s only played six games under Antonio Conte and hasn’t been a regular at Spurs for quite a while now.

"It just seems like he’s lost his spark and Lampard clearly feels he can reignite that."