Aston Villa v Newcastle: Head-to-head stats
Aston Villa and Newcastle meet for the 49th time in the Premier League on Saturday. Here's what the stats show:
Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last six Premier League matches against Newcastle United - two wins, four draws - since losing 1-0 back in February 2015.
Newcastle haven’t scored a single goal in any of their last four Premier League visits to Aston Villa - two draws, two losses - their run of minutes without a top-flight goal at Villa Park stands at 377.
Aston Villa won their final home game of the 2020-21 season – they last won consecutive home league games in January, with the second victory in that run coming against Newcastle.