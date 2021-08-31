Chelsea's chase for Sevilla and France defender Jules Kounde has been well documented in the media during the summer transfer window. So how close it is to happening?

Sevilla's director of football Monchi is addressing the topic in a deadline day news conference and it doesn't seem that promising if you are a Blues fan.

"The only written, formal offer from Chelsea came last Wednesday, around 5pm," said Monchi.

"We weren't satisfied with the offer, and it was linked to Chelsea selling a player. It was a decent fee but it didn't meet our criteria.

"We haven't spoken with Chelsea since Friday night. We all decided that it was best Jules didn't travel to Elche. It's normal for players to be affected by news of any kind. Last year he had the interest from City and now Chelsea this year.

"Kounde's clause never went up to 90 million euros. It has always been 80 million."