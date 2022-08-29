Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

This is the statement signing Erik ten Hag has been wanting to make all summer - and the fee underlines how keen United were to satisfy their new manager before Thursday's deadline closes.

Predominately left-footed, Antony likes to cut in off the right flank. He has exceptional pace, an ability to create chances from nothing and a willingness to work hard.

In a sense, he is very much like the players who already occupy the wide positions at United.

But it is clear Ten Hag wants greater depth and higher quality. He has already worked out that - as a collective - the players he inherited were not good enough.

The big question is whether Antony's arrival will trigger a change of system - or put someone's place under threat, or both.

And, as ever, debate will be around Ronaldo and how he fits in a team which has even more pace than before.