S﻿tevie Mallan believes Heart of Midlothian have a "chance" against Istanbul Basaksehir in Thursday's Europa Conference League group opener.

Salford City midfielder Mallan played in Turkey at Yeni Malatyaspor for 18 months and previously played against Hearts for Hibernian.

"A﻿ny club at home has a chance against anybody," Mallan told BBC Scotland. "Everyone's got a chance in Europe, especially at home.

"﻿I've played at Tynecaslte, one of the best atmospheres I've experienced. The home atmosphere plays a big part so if Hearts fans get behind their team, I'm pretty sure they'll be in with a good chance."