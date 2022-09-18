M﻿antej Mann, BBC Sport

Everton's form has been built on their solid defensive foundations.

Conor Coady and James Tarkowski have looked assured in recent weeks, and it was much of the same against West Ham, but it's at the other end where they have been falling short.

D﻿ominic Calvert-Lewin continues to be sidelined but Neal Maupay is a proven Premier League goalscorer and he made the difference at Goodison Park on Sunday.

I﻿n one phase of play, with a neat first touch and a composed finish, he handed the Toffees their first win of the season as they finally got their reward for their unbeaten run.

T﻿hat shot in the arm will do wonders for Frank Lampard's side ahead of the international break