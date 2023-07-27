Alex Howell, BBC Sport in Atlanta

Brighton’s recruitment department are highly rated within football for their ability to find young talent across the globe and they seem to have done it again with Simon Adingra.

They signed the Ivorian winger from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland on a four-year contract in June last year.

He then spent last season on loan at Belgium club Union Saint-Gilloise, where he played 30 league games, registering 11 goals and nine assists.

Adingra scored twice as Brighton beat Brentford in the Premier League Summer Series in Atlanta.

The winger was threatening all game, showing pace, trickery and excellent timing of runs as he looked to get in behind the Brentford defence.

His finishing also seems to be calm and he took both of his goals very well showing composure to round Brentford goalkeeper Flekken for his first.

If he continues this form through pre-season Brighton supporters will have the joy of watching another young prospect at the Amex stadium this season.