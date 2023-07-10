The £19m fee Burnley may end up paying for James Trafford "could seem like a bargain", says former Manchester City full-back Nedum Onuoha after watching the 20-year-old excel at the European Under-21 Championships.

Trafford's stunning double save in injury time against Spain on Saturday secured England the trophy.

Onuoha told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that Trafford's displays in the tournament have announced him to the rest of the Premier League.

"It won't be a surprise to those who have followed his progress and knew he was a big, big prospect," said Onuoha. "But the fact he was able to have that moment means he is now a name that all of a sudden people are familiar with.

"He said afterwards he felt ready to save that penalty and not many goalkeepers have the confidence or ability to be ready in such big moments.

"This feels like a really good move."

ESPN's chief sports writer Mark Ogden agreed, saying Trafford could move to another level at Turf Moor.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him tested in the first team at Burnley," Ogden said. "He has got a lot of ability and has a great couple of years at Bolton.

"Now he's got hig big move and it's a chance to prove himself."

