T﻿ransfer news: Kane interested in Bayern move

Tottenham's Harry Kane is keen to join Bayern Munich, who have already made two bids for the striker. (ESPN)

But Kane could be offered £400,000 a week if new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou convinces him to stay. The 29-year-old's contract expires next summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are ahead of Spurs, West Ham and Wolves in the pursuit of Bristol City's England Under-20 midfielder Alex Scott. (Teamtalk)

Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea in wanting Celta Vigo and Spain Under-21 midfielder Gabri Veiga. (Le10Sport - in French)

