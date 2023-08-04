Rangers name squad for Champions League qualifier

Rangers have announced their squad for the third round of Champions League qualifying, where they face Swiss side Servette.

The first leg takes place at Ibrox on 9 August, before the return leg on 15 August.

Summers signings Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Leon Balogun, Jose Cifuentes, Kieran Dowell, Danilo, Sam Lammers, Abdallah Sima, and Cyriel Dessers are all included, as Michael Beale's side look to make the group stages for the second season running.

However, plenty of familiar faces have not been included. Ben Davies, Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo, Kemar Roofe and Jon McLaughlin have all been excluded, as have Fashion Sakala and Glen Kamara, who have both been linked with moves away from Ibrox recently.

Rangers squad to face Servette: Butland, McCrorie, Wright; Tavernier, Yilmaz, Souttar, Goldson, Sterling, Balogun, Barisic; Lundstram, Hagi, Jack, Cifuentes, Dowell, Raskin, Cantwell, Wright; Dessers, Lammers, Sima, Danilo.