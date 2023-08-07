Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Demarai Gray’s absence from the squad for Saturday’s friendly with Sporting led to speculation that a potential move to Fulham was moving towards a possible conclusion.

Sean Dyche said his absence from the squad was due to the fact that he’s only just returned after international duty and wasn’t fit.

There’s been lots of speculation that he is likely to move on during this transfer window. He’s still only 27 and has the capacity to be a match winner, with pace, trickery and a goal threat.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t delivered top marks often enough. To be fair to Gray, the lack of a focal point at the top end of the pitch, for much of his time at Everton, has definitely reduced his effectiveness. He only cost £2m and his current market value is way more than that.

But if Everton are considering selling him, they need to have someone better coming through the door.

