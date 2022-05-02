Transfer news: Rashford and Lingard could stay under Ten Hag

England striker Marcus Rashford has been linked with leaving Manchester United, but will get a chance to prove himself under Erik ten Hag, who will take over as manager at the end of the season. Midfielder Jesse Lingard could also stay at the club. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has been linked with United, Chelsea and Manchester City but the 23-year-old says "it's important not to get too carried away with that". (Sky Sports News), external

United sent a senior scout to watch 25-year-old Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves play for Wolves in the their 3-0 defeat by Brighton on Saturday. (Birmingham Live), external

