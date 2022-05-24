Matt Rowson, BhaPPY blog, external

Rating: 1/10. Unremittingly, maliciously miserable and chaotic. Big wins over United and Everton were incongruous bright spots.

Best performance: Probably our first ever win at Goodison Park. We could easily have lost this, mind, but it showcased an ability to open teams up on the break that we were able to mobilise too rarely.

Player of the season: Hassane Kamara. Signed in January, a gutsy source of positivity in a team devoid of similar.

Player whose time is up: There are a number, but Ozan Tufan - unfit and unbothered - was supposed to be our midfield creativity. He was returned to sender in January. Honourable mention too for Danny Rose, who was quickly confirmed as a bad idea but did at least contribute positively intermittently before being cast adrift.

Opposition player you'd love at your team: Ashley Barnes. A one-man pub brawl who would inject some much-needed aggression.

Happy with your manager? Which one would that be? Roy Hodgson succeeded in stiffening our limp away performances but left us punchless and shapeless at home, where our miserable record of one point since that trouncing of United in November was every bit as joyless as it sounds. Hodgson’s steadfast refusal to play to the gallery won him little favour. As for new man Rob Edwards... he looks and feels the part. Let’s see.

One learning to take into next season: Helps to win at home every now and then. Radical, I know.

Do you agree with Matt? Have your say here