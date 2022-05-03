'Leeds have fallen back into their old traps'

Injuries to Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas are a huge blow for Leeds as they continue to fight against relegation, says former England defender Micha Richards.

Jesse Marsch's side are two points clear of the bottom three but have a significantly worse goal difference than both Everton and Burnley, and arguably have the most difficult remaining fixtures.

Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Cooper being out is massive for them. He is the leader. They have conceded the most now. Dallas as well is a massive, massive miss, because he can play in any position.

"After having a couple of games when they looked back on track, they have fallen back into their old traps a little bit. I just don’t like the way they are conceding goals, it’s too easy at the moment.

"This is the only time now that I have been worried for Leeds. Everton beating Chelsea and Burnley being on this run which nobody expected. I am genuinely worried for Leeds now."

Hear more from 32'30 on BBC Sounds