Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal - manager reaction

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, speaking to BBC Sport: "For sure a good result. The most important thing was to get three points. This way we continue to stay in the race for a place in the Champions League.

"Tonight was very difficult because when you must win it is never easy. I know the pressure that is on the shoulders of the players and on my shoulders. To play in this way with this intensity and this passion makes me very happy. I have to thank my players and the fans because the atmosphere was amazing. They pushed us from the start until the end. Now I ask our fans to do the same on Sunday because we have another must-win game against Burnley. We are playing against a team trying to avoid relegation."

Thoughts on penalty and Holding's two bookings: "It was very clear both situations. Usually when you lose it is normal to complain. Holding deserved to take a yellow card before and the referee decided to wait a bit. Son against Holding was a really tough day for him."