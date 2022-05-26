Mark Radcliffe, BBC Radio 6 Music

I know Raheem Sterling had a good patch but overall I still find him frustrating. Too many dribbles that end up without a meaningful shot or pass.

It seems remarkable not to include Ruben Dias after his superlative previous season but injuries contributed to a dip in form from his very top standard. In a way, given John Stones' injuries too, he and Dias are sort of half of one place each in the team of the year.

Jack Grealish remains a work in progress but it took Riyad Mahrez a season to settle and so I know he will come good.

As player of the year, it is of course a no brainer. Despite the wonder of Phil Foden and the importance of Rodri, (Pep what were you thinking in the Champions League final against Chelsea? Play Rodri in that game and we don't lose and then that particular monkey would be off our backs), but Kevin de Bruyne has been practically superhuman.

He is just immense in every way.

Do you agree with Mark's selections?

Choose your City team of the season here

