Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool: Pick of the stats

Aston Villa have lost four of their past six Premier League home games (W2), as many defeats as they suffered on home soil in their previous 13 (W5 D4).

Liverpool have now scored 43 away goals in the Premier League this season, only managing more in a league campaign once before - in 2013-14 (48), when they finished second behind Manchester City.

The Reds secured their 19th league win of the season against teams starting the day in the bottom half of the table, more than any other side has managed in a campaign in the competition.