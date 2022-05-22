Manchester City don't do things the easy way.

But it's a fourth Premier League title in five years after another incredible season for Pep Guardiola's side.

We asked you how you were feeling. Here's what you said:

Tim: Wow, thought we'd blown it, had confidence to fight back, just like last week at West Ham. The Blues are the Pride of Manchester AGAIN.

Gary: A fantastic team and no-one does the job the hard way like City do - and they have always done it that way for years. But what a great great team they are. So very, very pleased for them as they are worthy, worthy champions. Love you, City. Always will.

Simon: Lifelong City fan - after an hour it reminded me of the old days. Half hour later, jumping for joy!

Jack: Just incredible. Another fantastic advertisement for the Premier League with two superb sides taking it right down to the wire again. It wasn't quite an Aguero 93:20 finish... but a terrific comeback nevertheless. Champions!

