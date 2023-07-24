Rodgers excited by 'special' Ireland trip

As Celtic's summer tour of Japan nears an end, Brendan Rodgers has admitted the trip has been beneficial both on and off the pitch for the club.

The stands were packed during the pre-season friendlies, with the manager noting the support was "incredible".

“20–odd years ago you would never have anticipated coming over to Japan and seeing so many shirts," the Northern Irishman said.

“Coming out here, it’s an amazing country with a huge population but to see so many Celtic supporters is incredible.

“I know some have travelled but you also see the locals and our Japanese players have created an interest.

"That’s what you want, to take the club all around the world and it’s the type of club that Celtic is, it’s a wonderful institution and the fan base is only growing."

Speaking of impressive fanbases, Celtic will follow-up their spell in Japan with a friendly against English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in Dublin.

"For us going back to Ireland is special and to be in Dublin is great," Rodgers added. “Having worked against Wolves in the last few years in the Premier League I know how good their squad is with a top-class manager.

"We will get back home hopefully safe and get ourselves over there and it’s a great game for us."