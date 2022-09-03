A﻿rmando Broja says he is "lost for words" after signing a new six-year deal at Chelsea.

T﻿he 20-year-old striker, who spent last season on loan at Southampton, is now under contract until 2028.

B﻿roja, who was linked with a host of clubs during the summer transfer window, said: "I’m lost for words really just thinking about it.

"It’s the club I’ve dreamed of playing for my whole life, the club that I support and the club that I love. I’ve been here since I was a boy so it’s a surreal feeling for me and my family."

C﻿hairman Todd Boehly said Broja was a "big part of our plans moving forward".