Sutton's prediction: 1-3

I was at this game at the end of last season, when Manchester City won 5-1 and Kevin de Bruyne was absolutely brilliant.

Wolves now have to worry about stopping Erling Haaland too, and Borussia Dortmund were the latest team to find out how difficult that is, even after defending well for most of their game at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

I actually fancy Wolves to grab a goal, but I really don't see them keeping City out. Pep Guardiola's side won't run away with it this time, but they will leave with the points again.

Russell's prediction: 0-3

City look very strong already and it is almost a case of saying you can give them the title now.

Russell on Jack Grealish: I watched Jack develop as a player at Villa during our time in the Championship - he was so small when he played for us as a teenager in the FA Cup final in 2015, but look at him now and he is a different beast. He didn't have a great first season at City but we know how good he is and, when he is fully fit again, I hope he shows everyone what he can do.

