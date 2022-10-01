Brighton hat-trick hero Leandro Trossard: "Obviously it's always nice if you can score but especially three at Anfield. We're disappointed not to get a clean sheet but it's good to get a point here. It's always tough.

"We could have scored more of course, especially if you are 2-0 up but at the end I think we should be happy with a point. It was a great performance from us.

"I love all fixtures but obviously this is a big game so you want to show yourself in the best possible way. Hopefully I can carry this form on.

"[Roberto De Zerbi] tried to work a lot already this week on the technical stuff. You could see how passionate he is and I think we will have some good times with him."