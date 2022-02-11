Cristiano Ronaldo "is a golden spanner in the works" at Manchester United, according to The Athletic's correspondent James Horncastle.

He says United's players have had to adapt their game to suit Ronaldo's and it's having a detrimental impact on their performances.

"You have this paradox where Ronaldo still comes up with his memorable highlights that generate a lot of reaction," he told the Euro Leagues podcast.

"But all they do is show up some of the flaws within the system and the dysfunctionality that's there at United.

"When a manager signs Ronaldo, they have to compromise on their philosophy and design a system around him. If you look at the other players he has eclipsed at United, like Bruno [Fernandes], they are a shadow of who they were.

Listen to the full discussion on Ronaldo's performances at United from 04'36 on BBC Sounds