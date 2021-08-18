Newcastle 2-4 West Ham: Fantasy football top performers
West Ham beat Newcastle in a six-goal thriller on the opening weekend of the Premier League season - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
The bonus points were shared between players from both teams:
Michail Antonio (3)
Said Benrahma (2)
Allan Saint-Maximin & Tomas Soucek (1)
So which Newcastle and West Ham players should be making it into your team for gameweek two?
