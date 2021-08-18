Newcastle 2-4 West Ham: Fantasy football top performers

West Ham beat Newcastle in a six-goal thriller on the opening weekend of the Premier League season - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

The bonus points were shared between players from both teams:

Michail Antonio (3)

Said Benrahma (2)

Allan Saint-Maximin & Tomas Soucek (1)

So which Newcastle and West Ham players should be making it into your team for gameweek two?

Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's Fantasy Football tips to find out