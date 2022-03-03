Noble 'wanted to show support' with Yarmolenko tribute

Michail Antonio says Mark Noble organised West Ham's tribute to Andriy Yarmolenko before the Hammers' 1-0 win over Wolves.

The Ukraine winger's name was printed onto every player's warm-up top and Declan Rice held up a shirt with his team-mate's name and number on the back as the sides lined up to express their support.

Yarmolenko has been given compassionate leave following his country's invasion by Russia and boss David Moyes said he won't be rushed into returning.

Speaking about the gesture on BBC Sounds, Antonio said: "Mark Noble came up with the idea of doing a tribute to him because he is going through a hard time and so is everyone else in Ukraine.

"He thought we should do a tribute to show our support as a team and as a club."

Newcastle forward Callum Wilson added: "What a guy to think of that when you’re not in the thick of it yourself as a player. To think of others, that’s a top captain."

Listen to the Footballer's Football podcast on BBC Sounds