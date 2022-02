Liverpool are "seriously interested" in signing Jarrod Bowen from West Ham. With forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both out of contract at Anfield in 2023, manager Jurgen Klopp is looking to boost his attacking options before next season. (GiveMeSport), external

Meanwhile, the Reds are out of the running to sign France striker Kylian Mbappe from Paris St-Germain. (Sport), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column