Timothy Castagne is fit and available for selection after recovering from a fractured eye socket. James Maddison is also fit but Ryan Bertrand (illness) and Jonny Evans (foot) are still sidelined;

Rodgers says Harvey Barnes, who signed a new four-year contract this week, can become "one of the country’s top talents";

The club's new £100m training ground is having a positive impact and helping young players like Barnes to flourish;