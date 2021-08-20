Rodgers on Castagne fitness, Barnes' new deal and Vardy's continued impact
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester travel to West Ham on Monday. Here are the key lines from the Foxes boss:
Timothy Castagne is fit and available for selection after recovering from a fractured eye socket. James Maddison is also fit but Ryan Bertrand (illness) and Jonny Evans (foot) are still sidelined;
Rodgers says Harvey Barnes, who signed a new four-year contract this week, can become "one of the country’s top talents";
The club's new £100m training ground is having a positive impact and helping young players like Barnes to flourish;
Rodgers admits he has not rested Jamie Vardy as much as he would have liked in recent months, but praised his "fantastic running, pressing and penetration" against Wolves last week, and is hopeful of more to come.
