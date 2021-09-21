Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent

Saints have given themselves a platform for both this week and the season in general with their excellent point at Manchester City on Saturday.

But they now need to build on that, ideally with two wins - against Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and, more importantly, against Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.

In the first round, Southampton walloped Newport County 8-0, displaying their impressive strength in depth.

But tonight is a far sterner test against an improving Sheffield United side, albeit a team who Saints beat four times out of four in the past two league seasons.

Seven years ago, though, Saints came undone at Bramall Lane in the quarter-final of this cup when there were two divisions between the sides - they would do well to remember that as they head into tonight's clash.