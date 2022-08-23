Defeat 'needs a degree of proportion'
Liverpool "were a little bit flat" against Manchester United but the result "needs a degree of proportion", according to The Athletic football journalist Adam Crafton.
Losing to their fiercest rivals, who had endured a chastening start to the season, will certainly sting for Jurgen Klopp's side but Crafton argues there were mitigating factors behind the loss.
"There are a few things going on," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "Remember this is their first league defeat in 2022.
"When you take into account the injuries and a comedown from last season, when they were on for the quadruple only to end up without the two trophies they really wanted.
"They are a little bit flat. They've lost Sadio Mane and, although they've got the replacements in Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, they are still learning how to attack in a dynamic way.
"Finally, there was a huge gap between expectation and reality. People turned up expecting another round of torture for United and it doesn't work like that."