Liverpool "were a little bit flat" against Manchester United but the result "needs a degree of proportion", according to The Athletic football journalist Adam Crafton.

Losing to their fiercest rivals, who had endured a chastening start to the season, will certainly sting for Jurgen Klopp's side but Crafton argues there were mitigating factors behind the loss.

"There are a few things going on," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "Remember this is their first league defeat in 2022.

"When you take into account the injuries and a comedown from last season, when they were on for the quadruple only to end up without the two trophies they really wanted.

"They are a little bit flat. They've lost Sadio Mane and, although they've got the replacements in Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, they are still learning how to attack in a dynamic way.

"Finally, there was a huge gap between expectation and reality. People turned up expecting another round of torture for United and it doesn't work like that."

