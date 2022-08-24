We asked you for your thoughts on United's recent performance over Liverpool and what players still need to be added to the squad.

Here are some comments:

Mike: The midfield needs a box-to-box playmaker. This will ease pressure on the defensive midfielder and by extension the defence.

Phillip: Benching Maguire was a great call. I believe Ronaldo will prove he can feature in the high pressing plan of Ten Hag. A young central striker with pace and finishing is needed now. Bruno really needs to up his game and be better than he was when he just joined. We need young defenders like Martinez and a young goalkeeper to really compete with de Gea.

Jacob: The victory against Liverpool is a much needed boost. However, if we are going to add some back-up in attack I don't think it should be out wide with the likes of Antony and Saint-Maximin. We need to sign a centre-forward to back-up the returning Martial and counteract the impending departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

John: I believe when Casemiro plays he will bring out the best in Varane and Ronaldo having played together for Real Madrid. We shall wait and see but hopefully the present transfers come off and we shall see the full squad playing out of their skins.

Will: The key thing to remember for all United fans is the Glazers still have to go. The performance may have been encouraging but we as a fanbase cannot let the owners get away with ruining our club because of one decent game. We were still outclassed in terms of possession, something I’m sure Ten Hag wants to change.