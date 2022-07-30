'Vital three points' - Van Bronckhorst

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst thinks his side deserved the victory over Livingston that came thanks to two goals within two second-half minutes at Tony Macaroni Arena.

"It was a big win," the Dutchman told BBC Scotland. "It's vital three points from a difficult away game on a difficult surface."

"Rangers fell behind to a fine Joel Nouble chip after only five minutes.

The start we had didn't help," Van Bronckhorst said. "It's a very easy goal that should not have happened.

"We weren't sharp enough in that moment and took us a little bit out of the game."

Rangers failed to test debutant goalkeeper Shamal George until after the break.

"In the second half, we did much better," Van Bronckhorst said. "We changed our set up and then we had 45 minutes of one-way traffic.

"If you see the second half performance, we deserve the win."

Scott Arfield equalised with a header against his former club before captain James Tavernier's 84th Rangers goal secured the three points.

"We know the quality he has from spot kicks and from shooting from distance," Van Bronckhorst added.

"Eventually, he scored a great free-kick that gave us the three important points."