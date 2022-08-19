Kilmarnock team news for trip to Dingwall

Kilmarnock are missing winger Jordan Jones (thigh) and defender Jeriel Dorsett (knee), who have both had scans on injuries.

Midfielder Blair Alston and defender Chris Stokes have had a week of training following injury lay-offs.

Midfielder Scott Robinson (heel) and goalkeeper Zach Hemmings (groin) remain on the sidelines.

Did you know? Kilmarnock have won just one of their last eight Scottish Premiership visits to Ross County (D2 L5), a 2-1 victory in March 2017 under Lee McCulloch.