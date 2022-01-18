David Anderson, Bees Tactical, external

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool hit Brentford for three without reply and it could have been much worse were it not for the shot-stopping reflexes of Alvaro Fernandez in goal.

League performances in attack and defence have been trending downwards and a quick look around the first-team squad shows a team in clear need of a spark.

Ivan Toney is floating around unable to fully impact games, the exhausted midfield is trying to defend and break forward against top opposition and defenders are starting to feel the strain of continued dynamic and pacey movement. And now defensive set-pieces are beginning to fall down.

Josh Dasilva is a player many Bees fans are desperate to see return, to bring verve back to a mechanical side merging the chasm between midfield and attack.

While the gifted player continues to ramp up his comeback trail, another player returning from an absence has emerged as a potential to remedy in possession issues for Brentford.

Christian Eriksen starred for Spurs under PSG’s detailed tactician Mauricio Pochettino in a role which bridged midfield and attack. Wide right, behind forwards and from deeper midfield, the Dane is the calibre of player Brentford could only dream of signing just two to three years ago.

The Bees struggled to retain the ball against Liverpool and given the fleeting chances possession is won against premier league sides, being sure of quality in those moments is a must.

Eriksen could be just that missing quality and provide the lift the team needs in the short term to help see the team over the line.

When it comes to Brentford, do not sleep on the long game and see this as a short-term oversight.

With a marquee signing like this through the door, who knows what the transfer would do to attract a greater level of talent in the future.