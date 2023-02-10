Pedro Neto is in contention to make his first appearance since October but Lopetegui said Wolves "will have to be careful with him". However, Hwang Hee-chan faces five months on the sidelines.

There will be a late check on the fitness of Mario Lemina to face his former club: "I don’t know if he will be 100%. We will take the decision tomorrow morning. He is important for us – he knows the Premier League and is helping us improve."

Lopetegui said he is trying to encourage flexibility in his squad: "From the first minute we arrived here, we have tried to be competitive and have high demands. Good players have to be used to play in different positions. We want them to understand why we do different exercises and have different gameplans."

On under-pressure counterpart Nathan Jones: "He is a very good coach. He has set up a good, aggressive team with a very clear idea. The issue for football managers is that we have to win matches."