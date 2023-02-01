Aberdeen 1-3 St Mirren: Analysis

Keir Murray, BBC Sport Scotland

Little wonder Stephen Robinson was praising his players after the win at Pittodrie lifted his team to fourth place in the Scottish Premiership.

The Saints manager had so many players giving strong performances. Curtis Main made up for a howler of a miss from a few yards out, where he stretched, tripped and knocked the ball wide, by scoring two crackers. The first was a fizzing header that gave Joe Lewis no chance in the Aberdeen goal, the second a sublime flick and shot on the turn.

Elsewhere, Mark O'Hara and Keanu Baccus controlled the middle of the park, despite a battling Aberdeen team refusing to lie down after going down to 10 men.

St Mirren played good football, passing their way out of tight spots and using the extra space afforded by Ross McCrorie's absence to run off the ball and into attacking positions. If they win their game in hand they will move to within three points of third-placed Hearts. That's a measure of the progress they have made this season.