Celtic 3-0 Livingston: What did the manager say?

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I was disappointed to go in 3-0 down at half-time, because other than the first one, I thought they were avoidable goals, but you have to credit Celtic, they put us under huge pressure.

"Second half, we managed to keep a clean sheet because you have one eye on this could be four, five, six nil, the way Celtic play.

"We gave them two goals tonight but I thought they were fantastic, well-worthy winners, we never laid a glove on them all night - it's difficult for our players.

"Playing against Ange's team at Celtic Park is difficult. Most teams, outwith Rangers, come with a similar game plan to stay in the game. But when you concede it changes the dynamic of and then it becomes a case of containment and damage limitation.

"Ange has his team playing some very, very nice football. They are good on the eye, it must be a good time to be a Celtic fan right now."