'I'm not sure Modric is needed by City'

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Croatia captain Luka Modric, but the Telegraph's Luke Edwards can't see that one happening.

Although Modric is reportedly unhappy with the contract renewal offered by Real Madrid, Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily: "As much as I would love to see Luka Modric swanning around the most dominant midfield in Europe, playing for Manchester City, I don’t see this one.

"I see that as more of a player looking for a new contract. Modric could definitely play for Manchester City.

"Modric is a great player who would benefit almost any team in Europe. I’m just not sure that he’s particularly needed by Manchester City."

