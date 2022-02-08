Chris Pajak, The Redmen TV, external

Harvey Elliott is back and I couldn't be happier.

I was sitting in the Kop at the weekend with my eldest daughter when Elliot scored his first Liverpool goal, on the day he returned to action after 147 days out injured.

It was the first time she'd been to watch a Liverpool game and it was a boyhood Liverpool fan's first goal for the club. Two milestones that will stay with us forever.

I love it when a Scouser, like Curtis Jones or Trent Alexander-Arnold, breaks through - but what I also love is when a Liverpool fan takes to the field, because it doesn’t matter where you’re from, it’s who you are that’s important to me. And being a Liverpool fan is who you are.

Elliott is a young lad with a bright future, playing for the badge on the front of the shirt and not the name on the back.

Footballers right now are as far removed from the fans as ever before, so it’s important we have these types of players at our clubs - those we can feel connected to.

Seeing the raw emotion on my kid's face as I held her aloft (in celebration of Elliott’s goal) and seeing the same raw emotion on the face of Elliott will stay with me a long time

I hope I get to see those two things in unison plenty more times in the future.