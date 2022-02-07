BBC Sport

Midweek Premier League commentaries

Published

You can listen to all nine Premier League midweek games through either BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra or via the website and app this week...

Tuesday, 8 February

  • Newcastle v Everton (19:45) - 5 Live

  • Burnley v Manchester United (20:00) - Sports Extra

  • West Ham v Watford (19:45) – Online  

Wednesday, 9 February

  • Tottenham v Southampton (19:45) – 5 Live

  • Manchester City v Brentford (19:45) - Sports Extra

  • Norwich v Crystal Palace (19:45) – Online

  • Aston Villa v Leeds (20:00) - Online

Thursday, 10 February

  • Liverpool v Leicester (19:45) – 5 Live

  • Wolves v Arsenal (19:45) - Sports Extra

All times are GMT