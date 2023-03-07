Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

After the FA Cup loss against Grimsby Town, there were fears Southampton were simply going to accept relegation to the Championship.

No points were lost or gained from the midweek fixture, but being thrown out of the competition a game before going to Wembley by a middling side in League Two felt like it was the final nail in a disappointing season.

Of course, the route to the Saints' downfall was of their own doing, giving two soft penalties away. Not even James Ward-Prowse could save us from an embarrassing result.

However, as usual, Southampton were not done with playing with our emotions. As everything seemed lost, a narrow victory against relegation rivals Leicester pushed the Saints off the bottom of the table and just one point away from 17th.

Certainly not a glamorous position in the table, nor one anyone would have been hoping for at the start of the season, but a place that we would certainly take now.

Ruben Selles now has some tough decisions. If it improves Southampton’s chances of staying up, he must exile some of the summer and January recruits.