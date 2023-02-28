Gary Scott, ABZ football podcast, external

Angus MacDonald’s fist pump to the Red Shed after his last-gasp block on Bruce Anderson summed up the Dons’ 1-0 win over Livingston on Saturday to a tee.

A dogged, resolute performance from Aberdeen saw them match the visitors' workrate and tenacity across the pitch and in a game of few chances, a touch of class from Bojan Miovski saw the three points stay in the north east as Barry Robson’s side moved up to sixth in the table.

This was exactly the type of game that Aberdeen have struggled with in recent seasons and the result itself will have pleased many in the stands and around the club despite the overall performance being far from vintage.

MacDonald and Mattie Pollock, lastminute.com signings in the January window, have brought a level of stability and solidity to a defensive set-up that was the worst in the division.

Both players are, in the main, doing the basics right and contributing at both ends of the pitch with their physicality a massive upgrade on those who have played at centre-back so far this season.

Ryan Duncan’s fine cross was met by Pollock and his knockdown led to Miovski’s finish while MacDonald could, and should, have scored with a free header in the second half.

MacDonald’s day was completed with a fine header off the line to deny Joel Nouble which helped to ensure the Dons kept a first clean sheet in the league since early January and made it back-to-back home wins for the first time since November.

Robson appears to have made big strides in sorting the defence out (famous last words) with Jack MacKenzie and Ross McCrorie also playing their part in the victory over Livi. One can only wonder what might’ve been for this Aberdeen side if such basic defensive capability had been in play from the start of the season.

The hope now will be that the Dons can use this new-found solidity at the back to be the foundation for improved performances on the road – starting with a trip to Tannadice on Saturday night as Aberdeen look to avenge the 4-0 hammering at United in October that provided some of the first warning signs of the Jim Goodwin era.

It’s a six-game season now for Aberdeen to try and force their way back into the reckoning to secure a European spot. It’s very much game on at AB24.