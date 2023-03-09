Your favourite Man City goals

Last Thursday, we asked our fan writer to pick the best goal they'd seen Manchester City score and Ilkay Gundogan's finish to complete a team move against Manchester United got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your choices:

Dave: Best City goals - Alan Kernaghan v Leicester, 1994 FA Cup. Mazy dribble and 40-yard lob. Exceptional.

Seth: 100% Kompany v Leicester.

Michael: The best goal was Andy Hinchcliffe with the fifth one in the 5-1 thrashing of Man Utd.

Gary: Aguerooooo goal has to be the best, against QPR. Just a magical moment.

Tim: Steve MacKenzie, FA Cup final replay v Spurs 1981. Almost completely forgotten as arguably one of the best goals ever scored at Wembley because of Ricky Villa.

David: Always thought Steve MacKenzie's volley in 1981 replay was much better than Ricky Villa's, but then I am biased!