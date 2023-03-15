Robson on the Dons job, Duk's talents & chasing third place
Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has been speaking to the media before the Scottish Premiership visit of Hearts this weekend.
Here are the key lines:
Again wouldn't be drawn on whether he wants to be considered for the manager's job on a permanent basis.
He is simply trying to focus on winning games for the club and says he has not spoken to the board in great depth about anything.
Having had a number of weeks to work closely with Duk, Robson praised the forward as not just an excellent player but "humble", a "good human being" and someone who wants to be a good team-mate.
Robson expects a difficult game against Robbie Neilson's side, but points out Aberdeen have a good record at home.
On having the chance to move to within four points of third-place Hearts, the Dons caretaker says he has not been thinking about "ifs, buts and maybes".
The Pittodrie side have no fresh injury worries.