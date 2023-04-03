Jurgen Klopp knows he is "here to deliver" at Liverpool and believes his current job security is based on what his side "did in the past".

The Reds boss is the longest-serving manager in the Premier League and he said he does not like living on past achievements.

"I'm aware I am sitting here because of the past, not because of what we did this season," said Klopp. "If this was my first season, it would be slightly different.

"I am here to deliver, not as a talisman or for murals on house walls. I know that 100% and I am still here because of what happened in the last few years.

"I don't like the fact I have had to rely on that."

Liverpool's 4-1 defeat at Manchester City left them eight points off the top four and currently outside the European places.

It was the latest in a series of difficult results Klopp's team have experienced this season.

"We have to sort it," he said. "We cannot just continue playing like we do from time to time - that's not allowed. I'm really disappointed that we do these kind of things but it has happened.

"We have to find a way out."