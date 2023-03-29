'Robson deserves extended audition & the job may now be his to lose'

Liam McLeod, BBC Sport Scotland

Ten years after joining his hometown club, Barry Robson is on the brink of being named Aberdeen manager until the end of the season and it’s hard to argue he doesn’t deserve an extended opportunity to impress the hierarchy.

Robson is from Inverurie, 16 miles outside the city, and so understands the demands that are put on the club by its supporters and so far, they appear to be buying into what he is trying to do.

His interviews are always engaging and the fans enjoy listening to a local accent saying all the right things. But it’s his players doing the right things on the pitch that has bought him more time.

The fact he has managed to breathe new life into the Dons’ season is pretty impressive when you consider he took the reins after the worst week in the club’s history, however third place is very much on for them again after the impressive win over Hearts.

A victory at St Johnstone on Saturday could see them close to within a single point of Robbie Neilson's side, who are looking to avoid a fourth successive away defeat when they go to Rugby Park where Kilmarnock have only lost one of their last eight. Things could be about to get very interesting in that race with Hibernian in fine fettle themselves.

Robson’s ascent at Pittodrie comes as the club continue to search for a full-time replacement for Jim Goodwin. The board are very keen to get a closer look at the man with the reins but one of the key reasons they are not desperate to make the change now is simply down to the team’s form.

They feel an appointment at this stage could halt the momentum the team is gathering, hence the news that the status quo will be maintained until the campaign concludes.

The next appointment is huge Aberdeen given the failures of the previous two incumbents of the role and there are no obvious, stand-out candidates or applicants who have impressed the board so far. It may now be Robson’s to lose.