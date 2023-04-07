Roberto de Zerbi said Brighton can't rely on their home form in their push for a European place and said his side must win some tough away games if they want to achieve their target.

Albion play three of the five teams above them in Tottenham, Newcastle and Arsenal away from home before the end of the season, as well as trips to Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

The Seagulls' away record this season will give De Zerbi cause for optimism, with six of their 13 wins coming on the road.

Speaking before Saturday's game against Spurs, De Zerbi said: "It is another test for us, another exam for us. We will play away and if we want to achieve our target we have to win some games away in the next two months. Tottenham, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Arsenal. To achieve Europe, we have to take from one of these games three points and the victory."

If Brighton win their two games in hand, they will leapfrog Tottenham, who De Zerbi describes as a "competitor" for the Seagulls in their bid for European football.

He said: "We have to think step-by-step and game by game. Tomorrow is one game, we play for three points against a big team, against a competitor for us in our target and in the future we will see."